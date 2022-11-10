Two men are wanted in Wheat Ridge and Denver after allegedly committing multiple armed robberies. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — A gun-wielding duo is wanted in both Denver and Wheat Ridge after robbing two separate stores.

According to the Denver Police Department, the two men robbed a location in the area of West Florida Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard on Oct. 31.

The next day, the Wheat Ridge Police Department reported that the same two men robbed a store on Nov. 1.

According to the WRPD, the two men robbed Purple Haze located in the 4300 block of Wadsworth Boulevard. One of the suspects had a handgun and pointed it at the store employees, obviously terrifying them.

WRPD said the duo stole an employee’s cell phone, the store landline, a safe and some products before fleeing on foot.

The men are described by both DPD and WRPD as:

White men in their 30s

Between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall

One suspect has a patchy beard and faded tattoos on his hands and neck

Suspect #1: Two men are wanted in Wheat Ridge and Denver after allegedly committing multiple armed robberies. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this duo is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.