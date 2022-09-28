An armed and dangerous duo is wanted after attempting to steal a car from a Centennial home. (Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Sheriff investigators are looking for two car thieves who are considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for a man and woman who stole a pickup truck.

On Sept. 25 at 2:30 a.m., deputies said the duo stole a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck from the driveway of a home in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in Centennial.

According to ACSO, the suspects arrived at the home in a white sedan and parked in front of the victim’s home. The victim, a 23-year-old man, confronted and interrupted the suspects and that is when deputies said the suspects pointed a weapon at him.

The victim then fired a weapon of his own at the suspects and potentially hit one of them, according to deputies. That is when the suspects fled the scene. Surveillance video from the home shows the suspects leaving in the truck and the white sedan.

Now, investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the armed and dangerous duo. They are also looking to locate the 2017 white Hyundai Sonata four-door sedan. The car has the license plate “LLDOLPH.”

If you have any information on this case, contact the Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.