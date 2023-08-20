AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire at an Aurora apartment complex injured one person and prompted the evacuation of several residents.

Aurora Fire Rescue received the call just before 5 p.m. on Sunday reporting a fire at the Greensview Apartments at 16601 E. Alameda Pl.

Samantha Daves told FOX31 she was in the shower when the fire erupted.

“I smelled the smoke and then I’m like, okay that’s not normal,” Daves said.

Daves then quickly got dressed, found her cell phone then received a warning from her neighbor.

“She’s like, the second and third floor is on fire and I’m like, what is going on?” Daves said.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it initially responded to reports of a fire on the second-floor balcony, which rapidly spread to the third floor and the attic space above. AFR said a second alarm was called due to windy conditions.

Other residents checked on one another as they stood outside.

“I’m not sure what it was, but I could smell burning plastic,” one resident told FOX31.

Other residents came home to what they described as a terrifying scene.

“My heart’s just racing, didn’t know what was going on,” Brandon Fisher said.

Many told FOX31 they were thankful for the fast response by firefighters, who remained on the scene to watch for hot spots.

“I appreciate them, appreciate all they do for us,” Fisher said.

Daves said she is grateful her daughter was not at home at the time of the fire and thanked firefighters as well.

“If it wasn’t for them, who knows what the situation would have been,” Daves said.

AFR said all pets and residents were quickly accounted for, though one person sustained minor injuries.

Utilities were shut off to some 20 units that were affected in the fire, and AFR said those residents without utilities should contact Greenview management or the Red Cross at 303-722-7474.

AFR said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.