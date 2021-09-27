Evacuations ordered for 2-acre wildfire burning near Silverthorne

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Ptarmigan Fire, a two-acre wildfire sparked Monday is burning above the Angler Mountain subdivision north of Silverthorne.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Hamilton Creek above Silverthorne and a pre-evacuation order is in place for Lower Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain.

The American Red Cross emergency shelter will open at Summit Middle School at 9 p.m.

According to Summit Fire and Emergency Management Services, air resources have been ordered and ground crews are standing by, but the heavily wooded area is too dangerous to get in on foot.

A heavy helicopter and two single-engine air tankers are en route, according to White River National Forest.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents not to call 911 if they see smoke.

Air resources have been ordered for the fire above the Angler Mountain subdivision, and ground crews are standing by. But the heavily wooded area is to dangerous to get in on foot. https://t.co/puc3kW2KiM — Summit Fire & EMS (@Summit_Fire) September 27, 2021

SCSO said Animal Shelter will be open until 9 p.m. to accept pets if evacuees need a place to house them. After 9 p.m. please contact nonemergency dispatch at 970-668-8600 and ask for an officer to meet you. The shelter will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.