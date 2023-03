BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grass fire spread to two acres Monday afternoon before first responders in Boulder County were able to get it under control.

According to tweets from Mountain View Fire Rescue, its crews were assisted by Lafayette, Lousiville and Rural Boulder responders.

The fire was located just west of 95th Street near Lafayette.

Tweets from Mountain View Fire Rescue read as if the fire has been extinguished.