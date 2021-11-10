2 accused of trying to abduct 14-year-old girl at bus stop

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men accused of attempting to abduct a teenage girl in Wheat Ridge are in police custody.

Police confirm the alleged incident was reported Wednesday morning at a bus stop in the 4600 block of Kipling Street.

“Stressed out for my daughter,” said Nicol, mother of the alleged victim.

According to the 14-year-old girl’s mother, two men drove behind the bus stop and tried to “coerce” the high school student into the car.

The teen refused, texted and called her mom then dialed 911. She ran and hid, waiting for police to arrive.

Based on the girl’s description of the suspects, the two men were arrested shortly thereafter.

Those two men face charges related to attempted kidnapping and attempted robbery.

“Things aren’t always in a teenager’s favor,” mom. “But this time, she did what she knew and she trusted her instinct. I want her to remember to do that.”