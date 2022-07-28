DENVER (KDVR) – Two residents from the Denver metro area have been indicted for allegedly committing a grand total of 10 armed bank robberies during the early months of 2021.

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that Jerome Bravo, 37, of Denver and Jonathan Gullette, 24, of Aurora have both been accused of conducting a pattern of violent takeover bank robberies.

Bravo is in custody and awaiting trial, but Gullette has still not been apprehended at this point.

Between Jan. 6 and March 31 of 2021, the two allegedly entered 10 separate banks and forced employees to give them cash, all while holding customers at gunpoint. Gullette and Bravo also allegedly carjacked two vehicles leading up to the string of bank robberies.

10 banks robbed between January and March of 2021

Jan. 6 – KeyBank on East Arizona Place in Aurora

Feb. 4 – BBVA Compass located at 800 North Broadway in Denver

Feb. 8 – KeyBank located on East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora

Feb. 8 – KeyBank on East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial

Feb. 9 – BBVA Compass on East Bellview in Denver

Feb. 18 – FirstBank on East Evans Avenue in Denver

March 1 – KeyBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver

March 17 – FirstBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver

March 31 – KeyBank on East 1st Avenue in Denver

March 31 – BBVA Compass on North Yarrow Street in Arvada

If you have any information about any of these bank robberies, please reach out to the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force by calling 303-629-7171 and use the case number 21-cr-226-DDD.

You can also submit your information anonymously to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

This investigation is being run by the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Denver Police Department, Aurora Police Department and Arvada Police Department.