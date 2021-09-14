$2.7 million awarded to help fight against hunger in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Food insecurity across Denver was a prominent problem long before the arrival of COVID-19 amplified it, but today, the Denver Emergency Food Relief Fund has allocated $2.7 million for those leading the fight against hunger.
Community-based nonprofit organizations are now eligible to apply for a grant from the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment.
Grants from this fund will continue to aid organizations primarily serving communities in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods with higher rates of food insecurity, including:
- Elyria- Swansea
- Globeville
- North East Park Hill
- East Colfax
- West Colfax
- Montbello
- Sun Valley
- Valverde
- Villa Park
- Westwood
- College View South
- Lincoln Park
- Barnum
- Athmar Park
- Goldsmith
DDPHE said funds will also support nonprofits that provide food to vulnerable populations including under-resourced or historically marginalized groups such as communities of color, people experiencing poverty or homelessness, immigrants and refugees, LBGTQ, and veterans in all neighborhoods.
The window to apply for grants opens on Sept. 14 and is expected to run until Sept. 28. Eligible applicants can apply on the grant page.
Denver’s pre-pandemic food insecurity rate hovered around 11%, but it is now estimated that the current percentage has risen to 33%.
“We are excited to make more funding available and for ongoing opportunities to collaborate with nonprofit organizations providing groceries and meals to those who are hungry in our city,” said Executive Director of DDPHE, Bob McDonald.