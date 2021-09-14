$2.7 million awarded to help fight against hunger in Denver

Volunteers load a pallet during a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DENVER (KDVR) — Food insecurity across Denver was a prominent problem long before the arrival of COVID-19 amplified it, but today, the Denver Emergency Food Relief Fund has allocated $2.7 million for those leading the fight against hunger.

Community-based nonprofit organizations are now eligible to apply for a grant from the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment.

Grants from this fund will continue to aid organizations primarily serving communities in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods with higher rates of food insecurity, including:

Elyria- Swansea

Globeville

North East Park Hill

East Colfax

West Colfax

Montbello

Sun Valley

Valverde

Villa Park

Westwood

College View South

Lincoln Park

Barnum

Athmar Park

Goldsmith

DDPHE said funds will also support nonprofits that provide food to vulnerable populations including under-resourced or historically marginalized groups such as communities of color, people experiencing poverty or homelessness, immigrants and refugees, LBGTQ, and veterans in all neighborhoods.

The window to apply for grants opens on Sept. 14 and is expected to run until Sept. 28. Eligible applicants can apply on the grant page.

Denver’s pre-pandemic food insecurity rate hovered around 11%, but it is now estimated that the current percentage has risen to 33%.

“We are excited to make more funding available and for ongoing opportunities to collaborate with nonprofit organizations providing groceries and meals to those who are hungry in our city,” said Executive Director of DDPHE, Bob McDonald.

We can fight #Hunger and #FoodWaste at the same time! During the #COVID-19 pandemic, farmers found new opportunities to sell their products to food banks. This keeps farmers employed and bellies full. https://t.co/2xGleQEHrn — Denver Public Health & Environment (@DDPHE) September 14, 2021