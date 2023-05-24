BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A unanimous vote was made Tuesday by the Broomfield City Council to close 1stBank Center.

After closing, the building will be torn down.

It first opened in 2006 as the Broomfield Event Center and was originally used to host minor league hockey and basketball games, ice shows, concerts and other events.

According to the resolution to close it, the number of annual shows was originally estimated to be around 180 to 190. However, it has never actually hosted anywhere near this many annual events.

In 2009, the original operator terminated its contract and a new operator was brought in. The busiest year since then was 2016 when 33 concerts were held.

As of May, only 10 concerts and events had been held there this year, with three publicly scheduled for the remaining six months.

The center was constructed for $45 million in 2006. A $59.8 million bond was originally issued for the construction, but by the time Broomfield pays off the bond, it will have paid approximately $135 million in total.