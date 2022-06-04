DENVER (KDVR) — June is Pride Month and Anna and Fran Simon, the very first same-sex couple to be officially wed in the state of Colorado back in 2013, are happily celebrating the event.

The Simons are a pair that has made history more than once and this Pride Month they’re sharing an inspiring message for young members of the LGBTQ community.

The Simons have been married three times.

“We had our first wedding in 2005, a religious wedding with our family and friends,” Anna said.

“Then in 2013 we were the first couple to get a civil union in Colorado,” Fran said. “We were the first couple to have a marriage recorded in Denver.”

They look back on their pursuit of marriage equality with fondness but also as a relief.

“We don’t have to get married again, this is it,” Anna said.

There were times before when it wasn’t so easy to be their true selves, Anna said.

“I always had to think twice about whether I wanted to take her hand when we were walking down the street,” Anna said.

Their message to young members of the LGBTQ community is to stick together.

“Find your community, there is power in fellowship and friendship,” Anna said.

They themselves recall times when criticism and outright hate were directed at them on social media for a certain photo.

“People saying what horrible parents we are,” Fran said.

Now, that photo hangs as a reminder of the strides they’ve made together for individuals around the state.