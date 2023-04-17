DENVER (KDVR) — The original Quiznos location in Denver has shuttered its doors after signs said it was seized due to unpaid taxes.

The first sandwich shop opened in Denver in 1981 and is located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood at 1275 N. Grant St. The location still has a sign out front that reads “Quiznos: The First Location est. 1981.”

On Monday, FOX31 stopped by the restaurant where documents were posted on the door saying the business was in possession of the manager of finance in the City and County of Denver for non-payment of taxes.

According to the City and County of Denver, the Grant Street location had an underpayment of sales tax that totaled close to $13,000.

The restaurant’s owner was listed as Dominik Mendoza. FOX31 has reached out to Mendoza for comment on the tax lien but has yet to hear back.

According to the notice of final determination posted at the location, the restaurant has 30 days from April 4 to pay $12,341.

The sandwich chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2014. The chain said it was $570 million in debt at the time.