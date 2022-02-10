1st native Colorado wolf pup collared by state wildlife officers

NORTH PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers put a GPS collar on a gray wolf pup Wednesday.

The newly collared female wolf pup is one of eight in a pack in the North Fork area. The pup’s mother migrated to Colorado from the Snake River Pack in Wyoming, CPW said. But her collar stopped transmitting which led to the decision to collar the pup.

“The second GPS collar in this pack will allow our biologists and wildlife managers to learn more about the behavior of these naturally migrating wolves,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said.

The pup, known as 2202, is the first native Colorado wolf to be collared. CPW said that collars provide valuable information, but are not monitored in real-time. Officers track and observe wolves’ movements and behaviors by physical evidence.

There is a wolf sighting form set up for anyone to report a sighting and to submit photos or videos to assist CPW in documenting the animal’s activity.

Gray Wolves remain an endangered species in the state and are not allowed to be killed for any reason other than self-defense. Someone who illegally kills a wolf could face fines of up to $100,000, a year of jail time, and a lifetime loss of hunting license privileges.