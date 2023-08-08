DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported the first human case of the West Nile virus in Jefferson County. The virus had been found in mosquitoes across seven counties in Colorado this season, Jeffco reported in a press release.

The first death of the season in Colorado occurred last week in Weld County In 2022, Colorado reported 206 human cases including 20 deaths, according to the press release. This year is more of a threat for the mosquito-borne virus because of the extensive rainfall and moisture.

Tips to stay safe from West Nile

With the virus spreading, Jeffco recommends the four D’s to avoid mosquitoes: Drain, Dusk/Dawn, Dress and DEET:

1. Drain: Drain standing water, as mosquitos breed in standing water.

2. Dusk/Dawn: Mosquitos are most active in the morning and later hours of the day. Avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn. If you do go outside, make sure you’re using DEET.

3. Dress: When you’re outside, wear long sleeves and pants to avoid potentially getting bitten by a mosquito.

4. DEET: Most bug repellants contain DEET, which you should be using when you’re outside. A high concentration of DEET will last longer.

The best practice to avoid the West Nile virus is to avoid mosquito bites. By following the four D’s, it reduces your risk of getting the virus.