DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a first-degree murder suspect and is asking the public for help finding him.

Richard Montoya, 55, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Greggrey Higgins on Feb. 16 at 760 East Colfax Avenue around 11 p.m.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.