Baby bison at Rocky Mountain Arsenal. first of season (photo credit: Benjamin Huseman – milehighphotographer.com)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge welcomed the first baby bison of the season.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife explained that a bison calf is called a “red dog,” and this one was spotted last weekend.

“If you visit the refuge this spring (or any time), view wildlife from a distance and give red dogs and their moms the space they need,” a tweet from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife said.