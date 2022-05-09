DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Department of Housing Stability is offering a new program to help people in historically discriminated communities have a better shot at landing a home. Monday, the city announced the first applicants have been approved for the new metroDPA Social Equity program.

The program gives qualified applicants either $15,000 or $25,000 in downpayment assistance, significantly increasing applicants’ buying power in one of the hottest housing markets in the country.

Its offered to people who are residents, or direct descendants of individuals who lived in Denver neighborhoods that were redlined between 1938 and 2000. Applicants have to have a credit score above 640, earn less than $150,000 per year and be able to qualify for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will join HOST leadership for the celebration of the first approved applicants Monday at 10:00 a.m.

