DENVER (KDVR) — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no one has been able to match all six numbers. However, one person in Colorado is a million dollars richer after matching five numbers.

As of Tuesday, the jackpot now stands at an estimated $725 million.

While tickets are still being sold and printed ahead of Wednesday’s drawing, a ticket sold in a small Colorado town has turned one person into a millionaire.

According to the Colorado Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Murphy Express in Elizabeth matched all five numbers from Saturday night’s drawing, delivering the ticket holder a $1 million prize. The Town of Elizabeth is located just west of Castle Rock in Elbert County with a population of just over 2,000 people.

The lucky ticket holder in Elizabeth isn’t the only one to make it big during this run of the Powerball. Four others across the state won up to $200,000 in the past three weeks:

July 7 – Lee M. won $50,000 at a Greeley Winner’s Corner

July 5 – Janet M. won $50,000 at a Kum and Go in De Beque

July 5 – Alphonso W. won $100,00 at a CRVS in Yuma

June 28 – Robert N. won $200,000 at a Kum and Go in Colorado Springs

The current Powerball jackpot has been growing since mid-April. If someone comes out as the big winner during Wednesday’s drawing, this jackpot will rank as the seventh-largest in game history. If not, the jackpot will continue to grow.

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots in history:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California) $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin) $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts) $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington)

Wednesday will be the 36th consecutive drawing during this Powerball jackpot series.