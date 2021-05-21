$1M COVID-19 vaccine lottery coming to Colorado, source says

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned Colorado plans to announce a $1 million lottery drawing as an incentive for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is still working on the details, such as when the drawings will be held and how people will be able to enter. But we’re told there will be a few prizes worth $1,000 each and a grand prize for $1 million.

People who are currently getting vaccinated and those who have already received their shots will be eligible.

FOX31 asked Gov. Jared Polis’s office for details of the drawing multiple times on Friday and did not receive an official response. However, his office did not deny the specifics of a $1 million drawing, along with a few $1,000 drawings.

But on his personal Twitter account Thursday, Polis responded to a question about a vaccine lottery in Colorado by tweeting, “Stay tuned.”

If every Coloradan were to get vaccinated and enter — which is not possible, because children under 12 are not eligible — the odds of winning the $1 million prize in this lottery are about 50 times better than winning the Powerball jackpot.

It appears Colorado will follow Ohio, Oregon, New York and Maryland in creating a lottery drawing to incentivize more people to get the vaccine.

The state is still finalizing the details of the lottery. FOX31 will update this story as more information becomes available.