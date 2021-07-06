1994 mugshot released of Olde Town Arvada shooter

BLACK HAWK, Colo. (KDVR) — The first mugshot of the man who killed Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley in Olde Town Arvada on June 21 was released on Tuesday.

Ronald Troyke, 59, the gunman, was killed by good Samaritan John Hurley. Police say Hurley shot Troyke with a handgun during the confrontation. A responding officer then encountered Hurley who was holding the suspect’s AR-15 and shot him, which led to his death.

The Black Hawk Police Department released a mugshot of Troyke from 1994. Troyke was arrested for driving while ability impaired from alcohol or drugs when he was around 32-years-old.

Ronald Troyke (Credit: Black Hawk Police Department)

