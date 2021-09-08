19-year-old suffering mental health crisis dies after being shot by Loveland police last month

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The District Attorney’s Office says a 19-year-old man shot three times by a Loveland police officer last month has died.

Police responded to a disturbance at 1620 Tennessee St. just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Alexander Domina was in his backyard with a knife in hand, police said. The Domina family attorney, Mari Newman, said the officer shot Domina in the abdomen three times.

The civil rights attorney said Domina was developmentally delayed and was suffering a mental health crisis.

The body camera footage from the shooting was released on Aug. 25. Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer said the department released the video to maintain transparency and trust.

“We have provided you this information to build or enhance community trust in your police department,” Ticer said in the video. “My goal is to ensure the transparency this department owes the community while preserving the integrity of the criminal investigatory process led by the (Critical Incident Response) team.”

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 30. A decision is expected by the end of Sept.

Domina’s family released the following statement through their attorney on Wednesday:

“After three weeks on life support, five surgeries, and constant infections, Alex Domina passed away yesterday afternoon. His family expresses their deepest gratitude for the community that has supported them through this ordeal. A celebration of Alex’s life will be held on Saturday at the Crossroads Church in Loveland. Alex’s family’s greatest hope is that his tragic shooting will inspire mental health training for all Colorado officers so that no other family loses a loved one as they lost Alex.”