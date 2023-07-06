DENVER (KDVR) — A 19-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed when he collided with a vehicle on Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

According to APD, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on East Quincy Avenue around 1 p.m. when he struck a 2003 Saturn station wagon driven by a 51-year-old woman with her daughter in the passenger’s seat.

APD said the Saturn was turning left from Jasper Street onto westbound East Quincy Avenue when the 2005 Honda motorcycle crashed into it.

All three people were taken to the hospital, where the motorcyclist later died. The 51-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries and her daughter is in stable condition, police said.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash but the incident remains under investigation.

APD is asking anyone who witnessed this crash or has dash-camera video of it, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).