19-year-old identified as victim in Hilltop shooting

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner announced Thursday that 19-year-old Ayrton Dable was the victim in a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood on Sunday.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning near Crestmoor Park, which is in the 100 block of South Locust Street.

Dable was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Denver Police Department, two other males were shot and critically injured.

Police have not provided information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.