NORTHGLENN, Colo (KDVR) — A 19-year-old died after a shooting Saturday morning in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. in Northglenn.

The Northglenn Police Department said officers were called to the area around 11:56 a.m. for a disturbance.

Officers performed CPR on the 19-year-old and he was taken to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

NPD said an adult man was taken into custody and there was no threat to the public.

FOX31 will provide updates as new information becomes available.