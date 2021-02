JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 19-year-old man who has mental disabilities has been missing for a few hours and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees him to call authorities.

Daniel Williams is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen at 6 a.m. at his residence on the 1000 block of Xenon Street. He was last wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

Jeffco Sheriff asks anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to call 911.