DENVER (KDVR) — The family of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by a deputy last June after calling 911 for help, has reached a settlement with the sheriff’s office, county and city.

“Sally and Simon Glass announce that they have reached agreements to settle all claims relating to the death of their beloved son, Christian Glass, for the amount of $19 million with Clear Creek County, the State of Colorado, the Town of Georgetown, and the City of Idaho Springs,” a press release from Rathon Mohamedbai LLC, the Glass family’s attorney said.

Clear Creek County contributed the most settlement funds with $10 million “for settlement of the wrongful death claims for compensation directly relating to ‘personal physical injuries or physical sickness’,” according to a release from Clear Creek County.

Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office also issued an apology, which stated that the initial press release “did not give an accurate description of what occurred,” and cited the conclusion of an investigation report from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that said the deputy who killed Glass used lethal force that “was not consistent with that of a reasonable officer.”

In addition to the $10 million from Clear Creek County, $5 million will be paid by the Town of Georgetown, $3 million by the State of Colorado and $1 million paid by the City of Idaho Springs.

In addition to the financial settlement, there are also a number of measures aimed to honor Christian’s memory.

Those include a public park being dedicated to him in Clear Creek County, the creation of a crisis response team there, and training for all patrol deputies within the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The state has also agreed to change the training that law enforcement receives. This means Colorado State Patrol will develop a virtual reality training scenario reflecting Christian’s murder, then teach how to de-escalate high-stress situations.

Christian’s parents, Simon and Sally Glass, will be speaking to new patrol recruits within the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office and through a video presentation with CSP and Division of Gaming to explain their story and share the importance of an officer’s duty to properly intervene in these situations.