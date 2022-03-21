DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos partnered with RAWtools over the weekend in a region-wide effort to get guns off the street and reduce crime.

A spokesperson for the Broncos said 189 guns were bought back during the event.

RAWtools is a gun violence prevention organization that takes the guns, disables them and turns them into garden tools, that will be used in community gardens. 

Sellers were offered $50 to $250, depending on the type of firearm.

There will be more gun buyback events coming up:

  • Saturday, April 9                            Aurora Work Center with Mosaic Church
  • Saturday, May 21                           Platt Park Church
  • Saturday, June 11 *                       Heritage Christian Center
  • Saturday, July 16                           TBD
  • Saturday, Aug. 20                          Living Water Christian Center Church
  • Saturday, Sept. 17                         TBD
  • Saturday, Oct. 15                           Colorado Community Church

*(National Gun Buyback Day)

For more information about the pay rates and additional event locations, visit rawtools.org.