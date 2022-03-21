DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos partnered with RAWtools over the weekend in a region-wide effort to get guns off the street and reduce crime.
A spokesperson for the Broncos said 189 guns were bought back during the event.
RAWtools is a gun violence prevention organization that takes the guns, disables them and turns them into garden tools, that will be used in community gardens.
Sellers were offered $50 to $250, depending on the type of firearm.
There will be more gun buyback events coming up:
- Saturday, April 9 Aurora Work Center with Mosaic Church
- Saturday, May 21 Platt Park Church
- Saturday, June 11 * Heritage Christian Center
- Saturday, July 16 TBD
- Saturday, Aug. 20 Living Water Christian Center Church
- Saturday, Sept. 17 TBD
- Saturday, Oct. 15 Colorado Community Church
*(National Gun Buyback Day)
For more information about the pay rates and additional event locations, visit rawtools.org.