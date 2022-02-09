18-year-old suspect arrested in Denver double murder

DENVER (KDVR) — Two men died after being shot on Jan. 29 and the Denver Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man in the investigation into the murders on Tuesday.

A’darion Sanford is facing two counts of first-degree murder after 19-year-old Kanajai Burton and another man died from gunshot wounds. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. around East Colfax Avenue and North Ogden Street.

Police have not released any additional details on the incident and the Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine final charges.

