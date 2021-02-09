18-year-old student facing charges for setting fire at Cherry Creek High School, officials report

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old Cherry Creek High School student has charges pending for starting a fire in the school bathroom, authorities say.

Just before 3 p.m. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a bathroom in the East Building at Cherry Creek High School on Tuesday.

CCHS Update: Smoke has been cleared from the building and all searches are clear. No injuries occurred and the SMFR Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating the cause. Firefighters are picking up equipment and leaving the scene soon. pic.twitter.com/7scPBVLVfH — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 9, 2021

Students and staff were evacuated from the building but no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished quickly and the area was ventilated.

After investigating the scene, SMFR Fire Marshal’s Office, Greenwood Village Police Department and Cherry Creek Schools Security determined that an 18-year-old student started the fire.

Officials have not released what charges the student is facing. This story will be updated when more information is reported.