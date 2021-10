AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said an 18-year-old was shot and wounded Sunday night.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the incident at 9:43 p.m. They said it happened in the 1700 block of North Chester Street.

The teen, a male, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available, but police said there was “no threat to the public.”