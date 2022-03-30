DENVER (KDVR) — Police arrested an 18-year-old on Tuesday for shooting and killing a man in the Mar Lee neighborhood on March 20.

Jon Sulaica was arrested on a first-degree murder charge for a deadly shooting in the 1600 block of South Zenobia Street. The male victim was taken to the hospital and died three days later.

Denver Police identified Sulaica as the suspect, obtained a warrant and with help from the Arvada Police Department, made the arrest in Arvada.

Police are still conducting an investigation so additional details have not been released.