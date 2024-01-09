DENVER (KDVR) — An 18-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old was seriously injured after their car hit a concrete barrier in unincorporated Boulder County, the Colorado State Patrol said.

According to CSP, the crash happened on Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m. in the area of Niwot Road and East County Line Road.

CSP said a 16-year-old boy from Lafayette was driving a Chevrolet Corvette westbound on Niwot Road when the car hit a concrete barrier on the north side of the road.

The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Troopers have not provided an update on his injuries.

His passenger, an 18-year-old man from Lafayette, was also wearing his seatbelt but was ejected from the car, according to CSP. He was pronounced dead on scene.

CSP said alcohol and excessive speed are suspected as factors in this single-car crash.

The 18-year-old was identified as Ty Stroud by the coroner’s office.

No arrests have been made, and the crash remains under investigation.