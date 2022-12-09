GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man is in critical condition after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds and now police are asking for the public’s help.

On Thursday, officers with the Greeley Police Department were called to a residence on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue in response to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound and transported him to a nearby hospital once medical personnel arrived.

GPD said that the victim has since undergone surgery but is still listed in critical condition.

Now, investigators are asking those who live in the area near 11th Avenue and 14th Street and have surveillance footage of the scene to take a look at their security footage.

The specific time frame of surveillance footage GPD is asking you to review is from “5 p.m. on Dec. 7 through 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.”

What led up to this shooting is unclear at this point, but police said there is no ongoing threat to the community. No arrests have been made as of this posting.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage that could help investigators close this case, please reach out to Det. Elizabeth Finch by calling 970-350-9682.