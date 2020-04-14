18-year-old identified as victim in fatal Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim in a fatal Aurora shooting that occurred Sunday night.

On Tuesday, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Sir’Sedric Donavan Gregg died of a gunshot wound to the head.

About 8:26 p.m. Sunday, Aurora dispatchers received reports of an unknown problem and then a shooting at the Sonoma Resorts Apartments in the 22300 block of East Ontario Drive. The apartments are part of the Saddle Rock neighborhood.

When Aurora police officers arrived, they found Gregg inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect originally fled the scene but later returned and was arrested, the Aurora Police Department said in a statement.

On Tuesday afternoon, APD identified the suspect as Donovan Anthony Brown, 20. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact APD Agent Ingui at 303-739-6067.

Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous.