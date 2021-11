AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old man died after a shooting on Sunday, Aurora police said.

The shooting happened in the 13000 block of E. 33rd Place. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

#APDAlert: Shooting investigation in the 13000 blk of E 33rd Pl. 18-year-old was transported to the hospital, tragically he later died of his injuries. Unknown suspect information and no threat to the public. Additional details are limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/Bzuu6zQ1fu — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021

Police do not have any suspect in custody or information on a suspect.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Homicide Unit are investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed this, or has any info, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.