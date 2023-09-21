DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora 18-year-old was arrested Thursday, less than a day after a deadly shooting in the city.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station near Tower Road and East Hampden Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died according to APD.

The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Allentina Barroso, was arrested on one charge of second-degree murder.

APD said the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).