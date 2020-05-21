18-year-old booked on felony charges less than 1 hour after being released from Weld County Jail

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Thursday morning, an 18-year-old was booked on felony charges, less than one hour after being released following an arrest on suspicion of speeding, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nathaniel Neisler was first arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of driving 40 mph over the speed limit. He was booked at 5:34 a.m. into the Weld County Jail on the traffic offense, and then released at 6:47 a.m. on a personal recognizance bond.

At 7:30 a.m., the Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible vehicle trespass at the Weld County Motor Pool. Deputies responded and contacted a teenager, who was identified as Neisler.

Neisler told deputies he had just been released from jail and said he entered a vehicle that was unlocked. He also admitted to taking $2.08 out of the vehicle, which he planned to use to make a phone call once he found a payphone.

Neisler was brought back into the Weld County Jail and booked on suspicion of first degree criminal trespass of a vehicle. He is currently being held without bond.