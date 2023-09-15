DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said an Arapahoe County man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly drove toward 20 children on their way to school in Aurora.

On Tuesday morning, police received multiple reports of a gold Holda Pilot driving recklessly, nearly striking children near Aqua Vista Park.

Nearby security camera captured the SUV leaving Aqua Vista Park, located at 18700 E. Wagon Trail Cir., at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The footage shows the driver nearly hitting one child crossing the street. The car accelerated toward the child who had to run onto the sidewalk.

The suspect was identified and contacted Wednesday afternoon. Officers impounded the SUV for processing after the suspect made statements about the accelerator sticking, police said.

The suspect, identified Friday as 18-year-old Owen Riley Severson, was arrested on misdemeanor counts of child abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.

Severson was booked into the Aurora jail, where police said he remained Friday afternoon awaiting his first court appearance.

The Aurora Police Department asks anyone with any information about the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.