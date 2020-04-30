18 months to terminate deputy over lost AR-15: Denver admits it took too long

DENVER (KDVR) — How did it take 18 months to fire a deputy who admitted to losing an AR-15 from the beginning?

That’s the question FOX31 posed to the city of Denver after the Problem Solvers reported the termination of Brandon Hudson on Monday.

He was fired April 21 for an investigation that begin a year and half earlier.

Hudson was a 10-year veteran who had been assigned the semi-automatic rifle when he was moved to the fugitive apprehension unit in July 2015.

According to Hudson’s termination letter, “Captain Kelly Bruning completed an inventory of the DSD armories and the following rifle was identified as missing from the Court Services Armory” on Oct. 30, 2018.

A week later on Nov. 7, 2018 Hudson told investigators he had returned the weapon to the Training academy when his warrant car assignment ended but Hudson “Did not recall to whom at the Training Academy he turned in the rifle.”

Investigators repeatedly asked why Hudson would return the weapon to the Training Academy when it belonged to the courthouse armory and how it was possible he couldn’t remember how he had given the AR-15 to.

The termination letter states, “When asked why he would turn the rifle in to the Training Academy, Deputy Hudson said he didn’t know, that he thought that would be a good place to turn it in.”

Eventually, Hudson said he placed the weapon in the corner of a room at the Training Academy when no one else was around.

According to the termination letter, “Deputy Hudson was asked if leaving the rifle in the office was the safe thing to do and he replied, “Absolutely.”

That final interview was March 20, 2019 yet another year would go by before Deputy Hudson was given a Discipline hearing on April 1, 2020 and placed on Paid Leave.

Deputy Hudson for the intervening year would work in court services and earn his full salary.

The city of Denver said it could not located his salary for the Problem Solvers but it appears to have been over $90,000 a year. FOX31 based that on the fact that Deputy Hudson was paid $5,608.07 for the 3 weeks of Paid Leave he was placed on from the date of his discipline hearing April 1 until his termination on April 21, 2020.

When asked why it took the city a year an entire year after the investigation was over to fire Hudson for Deception, a city spokeswoman emailed FOX31 the following statement:

“It did take a long time to review this case and all the interviews that were conducted in this matter. While this was a complex investigation, we agree it took too long and this is part of the reason the Public Integrity Division (PID) was formed, to streamline the investigation and review process and to move cases forward in a more timely and efficient manner.”

The PID is a civilian version of the Internal Affairs Unit that took over internal affairs investigation from the Denver Sheriff’s Department in October 2019.

The vice-president of the Denver Sheriff Deputies Union told FOX31 the Hudson investigation took far too long. In a statement FOP vice-President Michael Britton told the Problem Solvers:

We do believe in transparency and as well as timeliness in all cases. The FOP has brought the problem of promptness and closure of IA cases up to the public safety administration for the last 5 years. Yet there has been no satisfactory resolution to the Officers and the citizens on the handling of IA cases. There is no officer in the Denver Sheriff Department that wants an active case for 2 years or more. One, the officer cannot go forwarded in their career because they still have an active case. For example an officer with an active IA case an officer cannot promote nor transfer so in hence with these cases taking that long only prolongs the officer from moving forward. The realignment of the sheriff department IA unit was to bring closure of cases with much more expediency yet to we still see redundancy in the handling of IA cases. Is this prudent to allow a case to go from 18 months to 2 years? No, fiscally the citizen are entitled to see that these cases should be handled within 90 days and no longer. With the buildup of investigators in the public integrity unit no case should ever linger more than a 90 day turn around.”

READ: Full disciplinary order from Denver Department of Public Safety