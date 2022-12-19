At least 18 vehicles were damaged in a fire that spread through a Lakewood dealership. (West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Eighteen vehicles were burned after an RV caught fire at an auto dealership and spread on Saturday morning.

According to the West Metro Fire Rescue, crews were called to A & B Auto on Colfax and Eaton Saturday at 7:15 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene they saw several vehicles on fire in the outside lot.

A & B Auto is a family-owned used car dealership in Lakewood.

According to WMFR investigators, the fire originated from inside an RV that was parked in the lot. The fire then spread to several other vehicles.

At least 18 vehicles were damaged in a fire that spread through a Lakewood dealership. (West Metro Fire Rescue)

In all, 18 vehicles were damaged either directly by fire or by exposure to heat and smoke.

No injuries were reported by WMFR and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.