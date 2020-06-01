170 arrested Sunday in connection to Denver riots

People run from tear gas thrown by the police near the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver said Monday afternoon that 170 people were arrested in connection to Sunday’s riots.

In a statement, the City said charges vary but include the following:

Violation of curfew order

Assault

Criminal mischief

Assault to a police officer

Burglary

Arson

Over the past four days, a total of 284 people have been arrested in connection to the riots in and around downtown, which have generally taken place at night following peaceful protests during the daytime.

The demonstrations stem from the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck.

Over the past four days, the nighttime riots have involved clashes with police as well as significant damage to businesses, vehicles and public buildings.

The City said more than 400 people volunteered to clean up Civic Center Park and surrounding areas on Monday. It said more clean-up opportunities will be posted on the City’s website as they become available.