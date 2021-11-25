17-year-old killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night.

UPDATE: A 36-year-old man, who is a former Greenwood Village Police Officer, was also shot during the incident. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The man is not currently employed with any law enforcement agencies, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of S. Addison Way. Police said it appeared as if two people shot each other during an argument.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Detectives with the major crimes unit are conducting an investigation to determine what led up to the shooting.