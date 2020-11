AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Aurora early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at 14251 E. Colfax Ave.

The victim is expected to survive. His name was not released.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect, who is at-large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.