17-year-old dies in dirt bike crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 17-year-old died in a dirt bike crash Friday on Havana Street, and police ask any witnesses with video or information to contact them.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the teenage boy was speeding southbound on Havana Street and disregarded the light on East Sixth Avenue when he collided with a Cadillac sedan.

The driver of the sedan was making a left-hand turn from northbound Havana to westbound Hanover Way when the crash happened.

It happened around 8:25 p.m.

The teenager was transported to the hospital but pronounced dead shortly after. The driver of the sedan did not require medical attention, police said.

Police said the dirt bike was not street legal.

The Arapahoe County Coroner will release the identity of the teenager once positive identification is made and next of kin is notified.

Police ask anyone with information or video related to the incident to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.