17-year-old charged as an adult for first degree murder in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — On Thursday, District Attorney Pete Weir announced that charges have been filed against a 17-year-old male in the shooting death of 54-year-old Robert Steige.

On March 9, Lakewood police were called to 8115 W. 12th St. in response to a shooting. Police found Steige outside his front door, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Steige was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries related to the gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old male was then arrested on Monday in connection to Steige’s death and charged as an adult.

The charges against the 17-year-old include first degree murder-after deliberation, first degree murder – felony murder, attempted aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft and two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The 17-year-old is being held without bond at the Mount View Juvenile Detention Center.