DENVER (KDVR) — A 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer during an incident that involved a stolen vehicle.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, 17-year-old Jeramyah Alford is facing charges for the incident that occurred on Nov. 30 in the area of South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue.

A Denver police officer noticed a vehicle next to him that appeared to be stolen. The officer checked the license plate and confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

According to the DA, the officer then followed the stolen car when the officer said the vehicle stopped in the middle of the street. The officer said Alford climbed out of the car window, sat on the windowsill and fired several gunshots at the officer.

The DA said that the officer was not injured in the shooting.

Alford is being charged with the following:

One count of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer after deliberation

One count of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer with extreme indifference

One count of prohibited use of a weapon

One count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Alford will appear in court on Dec. 22.