Deontre Hollie, 17, being tried as adult in 16-year-old girl’s murder (Photo credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — A 17-year-old boy will be tried as an adult for the murder of a 16-year-old girl, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Deontre Hollie has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tayanna Manuel whose body was found behind a dumpster late last month.

Police initially conducted an outdoor death investigation when Manuel’s body was discovered at 4927 North Sedalia Street and later said it was a homicide. The coroner confirmed she died from a gunshot wound.

Hollie allegedly shot another juvenile the same day Manuel was shot and killed, but details are not being released due to the victim’s age.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Hollie has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon – serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence of a felony crime.