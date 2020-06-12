17 new COVID-19 cases in Boulder County after house parties, protests

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Public Health says that 17 residents have been newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past three days.

Several of these residents say that they have attended parties in the Hill neighborhood between May 25 and June 4, as well as a protest in Boulder on June 5.

BCPH is urging any person who may have attended a party in the Hill neighborhood or a protest in Boulder on these dates to quarantine for 14 days since the last exposure.

Additionally, they should be monitoring themselves for symptoms and get tested for the virus.

CU Boulder students can be tested by the Boulder Medical Services by calling 303-492-5101.

Residents can contact their own health care provider or contact an independent testing site.

Free testing is also available at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

“It’s so important that anyone who was at these events take these steps to stop the spread to others,” said Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health Communicable Disease Control program manager. “This is exactly how the virus quickly gets out of control. Anyone who had a known exposure at one of these events should quarantine for 14 days following the exposure to avoid spreading illness to others in our community.”

Any person who may have been exposed but does not yet have symptoms should consider getting tested approximately 7 days after exposure, which may detect pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic infections.

House parties with more than 10 people who do not share a household are prohibited by the statewide Public Health Order. Non-household members are required to maintain six feet distance from each other at all times.

Boulder County Public Health says they are partnering with CU Boulder and the City of Boulder to increase education and outreach.

Boulder County Public Health and the city will also be working to increase monitoring and enforcement in the Hill area. This can include pursuing civil action against those who host an unauthorized gathering.

“This behavior demonstrates disregard for the larger community that has worked so hard to control this virus,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director. “It’s not just that this sort of gathering is a violation, but that it impacts everyone else – from the deadly risk of transmission to our older residents and people with health conditions, to the ability to keep businesses open.”

Each of the people who tested positive are in their late teens and twenties.

In Boulder County, most cases continue to be among the 20-29 age group.

“Young people likely understand the risks to themselves, and perhaps accept the risks. But, even if you don’t know an older person or anyone with a serious health condition, one could unknowingly put neighbors, co-workers, front-line workers, and other vulnerable people in our community in danger,” said Helwig.

