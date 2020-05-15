17-mile-stretch of Big Thompson Parks reopens Friday

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Big Thompson Parks and the City of Loveland’s Vienstenz-Smith Mountain Park fully reopened to the public on Friday, May 15.

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources announced that the 17 mile stretch beginning at Glade Road in Loveland and ending at 2131 W. Highway 34 in Estes Park is now open. The parks include Glade, Narrows, Forks and Sleepy Hollow.

The park was destroyed by the flood of 2013. Over 6 years of significant restoration, recovery and infrastructure improvements are complete.

Public river access for fishing and picnicking are some of the amenities available at the park.

The area is home to native trout, healthy forests, and active wildlife.