8 people transported to hospitals after crash in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — I-70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a crash.

According to CDOT, the crash happened near mile marker 120, just east of NoName Creek.

CDOT said 17 passenger cars and seven tractor-trailers are involved and there are believed to be injuries. As of 5 p.m. eight people had been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, although a CSP spokesperson said it is likely that number will increase.

Pinpoint Weather radar does show light snow in this area, although it is unclear if that had any impact on driving conditions or played a role in the crash.

The highway is currently closed between exit 133 in Dotsero and exit 114 in Glenwood Springs.