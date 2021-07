DENVER (KDVR) – The 16th Street Pedestrian and Bike Bridge between the Lower Highlands neighborhood and Lower Downtown Denver will be closed for repairs beginning Monday.

Work to improve the bridge over Interstate 25 starts at 8 a.m. Monday and wraps up by Friday at 5 p.m.

16th Street Detour (Credit: DOTI)

Detour via the 15th Street bridge from either Platte Street or Central Street (see map above).



16th Street pedestrian bridge (Credit: DOTI)